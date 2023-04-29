Home

WFI Row: Kejriwal Meets Protesting Wrestlers, Says Those Who Harass Women Should Be Hanged

The Delhi chief minister said the wrestlers, who are protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past several weeks, have been insulted.

Kejriwal said he will provide all the support to the protesting wrestlers. Photo: AAP Twitter handle

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday met the protesting wrestlers and said those who harass women should be hanged. He extended his support to wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Foundation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh has been accused of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

The Delhi chief minister said the wrestlers, who are protesting at Jantar Mantar for the past several weeks, have been insulted. “Those who harass women should be hanged,” Kejriwal said after meeting the wrestlers.

“Those who love our country, whether they’re from Congress, AAP or BJP and even if not affiliated with any party, must take off and come here to extend support to them (wrestlers)…we will provide all the support to these athletes but I request Central govt to not cut off their water, electricity & other basic facilities,” Kejriwal added.

He further accused the Centre of protecting the WFI chief Birj Bhushan Singh, who has been named in two FIRs on allegations of sexual harassment levelled by seven women wrestlers.

He said it is unfortunate that the wrestlers had to go to the Supreme Court to file an FIR.

Earlier in the day, Brij Bhushan Singh, who denied the sexual harassment allegations, said he is not a criminal and would not step down.

Saying that he is totally innocent, he said he will cooperate with the inquiry and the demand of the wrestlers are changing constantly. “Resigning would mean accepting the charges. They (charges) are politically motivated. I have never been convicted by any court in any case,” he said.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered two FIRs over allegations of sexual harassment and exploitation of female wrestlers alllegedly by Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. This comes six days after the star wrestlers started protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

Delhi DCP Pranav Tayal told ANI that two FIRs have been registered based on the complaints of female wrestlers. “Two FIRs registered in Connaught Place Police Station over the complaints by female wrestlers against WFI chief Brij Brijbhushan Sharan Singh,” DCP said.

The first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty.

The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty, he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.