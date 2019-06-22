New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has denied reports of him getting a “5-star treatment” in a village stating that he was ready to sleep on the road. Notably, Kumaraswamy kick-started his village stay campaign ”Grama Vastavya 2.0” from Gurmitkal in Yadgir district on Friday.

“What 5-star arrangements? Ready to sleep on the road. Want to ask the Opposition if I cannot have this basic facility, how will I work every day? A small bathroom was built. I will not be taking it back with me,” HD Kumaraswamy said during a press conference here in Chandraki village.

Amidst reports of him being given a luxurious treatment at the village, HD Kumaraswamy added, “It will help kids here. I came here on an ordinary bus. I did not come in a Volvo bus. I do not need to learn anything from BJP. I have slept in a hut as well as in a 5-star hotel. When my father was Prime Minister, I slept in Grand Kremlin Palace, Russia. I have seen everything in life.”

Kumaraswamy also said that gimmicks were for the Opposition while asserting that working on the ground was important not for him. “Some of my friends are asking why I am holding the ”village stay programme”, they can sit in Vidhan Soudha and work. I would like to say that gimmicks are for the Opposition, not for me,” he said.

The Chief Minister also interacted with school students during his visit to identify problems faced by them. “The meaning of coming to school is that through education there will be more development. Before I came, all officers went around villages and created awareness and identified beneficiaries of various schemes. All issues of the villagers are resolved now,” he said.

Furthermore, HD Kumaraswamy added that he has detailed information on loan waivers. “Rs. 100 crore will be released to Kalaburagi District Central Cooperative Bank. The decision will be taken by the cooperative minister for new loans to farmers.”