New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was on Wednesday faced uncomfortable questions by people of his Assembly constituency Badami, where he had gone to tack stock of the situation following floods in the area.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the senior Congress leader’s car can be seen surrounded by flood-affected people, from among whom a woman questions the former Chief Minister on promises he made before the 2018 Assembly Elections. The woman can be seen asking him about houses that, during election campaigning, he promised to provide.

#WATCH Karnataka: A woman from a flood-affected village in Badami, to Siddaramaiah during his visit to flood-affected areas near Badami: We were told if we vote for you, we'll get a house. Now you've got our vote, but we've not got the house. Who will give us the house? https://t.co/ti4lVju7ru pic.twitter.com/LWAVvhVfSJ — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2019

Siddaramaiah can be first seen hearing grievances of the woman and then signals her to move aside to let his car pass. The aforementioned incident happened when he was standing on a broken road which suffered this fate due to relentless rains that have hit the district in the last two weeks, triggering floods in some regions of the state.

In fact, roads have also been damaged in areas near the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border. Four teams of the Indian Army were earlier today called for rescue operations in the flood-hit Raichur district. Efforts are also being made to rehabilitate and provide relief materials to those who have been affected by the floods.

This is the second time this year that Karnataka is in the midst of floods. In August, severe floods led to deaths of more than 60 people across the state.