What advice did Shashi Tharoor give to Cockroach Janata Party, which is planning a protest on June 6 at Jantar Mantar

The Congress MP advised young people, saying, "Instagram is your public platform, but it's not the ballot box. The frustration those of you are feeling is felt by the whole world."

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What advice did Shashi Tharoor give to Cockroach Janata Party, which is planning a protest on June 6 at Jantar Mantar (PTI)

The Cockroach Janata Party, a viral online movement following the Supreme Court’s statement, is scheduled to protest the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar on May 6. Meanwhile, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has offered some important advice to Gen Z members regarding the party. Tharoor said that Abhijeet Dipke’s campaign has caught the attention of Gen Z youth who are frustrated with India’s political system. The Congress MP advised the youth, saying that Instagram is your public platform, but it’s not the ballot box.

According to the article in The Indian Express, Shashi Tharoor advised Gen Z Indians on what they should do next now that they have formed a party and exposed the flaws in our system.

‘Hold Gen Z representatives accountable’

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, said young people should hold their representatives accountable. Gen Z should visit the offices of their local MLAs and MPs to voice their concerns, and use the Right to Information Act (RTI) to demand transparency.

ALSO READ | Cockroach Janta Party’s founder launches new X handle after account withheld in India

‘Youth should take advantage of institutional pressure’

Tharoor urged people to take advantage of institutional pressure. They should organize their protests around specific, actionable demands. And since the media operates on narrative, they will be forced to cover these demands, and lawmakers will be forced to act on them. “Don’t forget that there is still a lot that works well in India,” he said. “Use that to your advantage.”

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Try to improve within the system

The MP suggested they connect with student unions, legal groups, and policy advocacy groups that know how to draft petitions and fight cases in court. Tharoor said the most successful movements involved organizing, drafting, lobbying, and protesting.

Popularity of Cockroach Janata Party

Tharoor’s comments come against the backdrop of the rapid rise of the Cockroach Janata Party , a social media movement started by Abhijeet Dipke. The party has attracted millions of followers and sparked widespread discussion among young Indians who are disillusioned with employment opportunities, competitive exams, and public institutions.