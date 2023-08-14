Home

News

India

What Is Cloudburst? Understanding The Natural Phenomenon That Causes Loss Of Lives, Destruction Of Properties

What Is Cloudburst? Understanding The Natural Phenomenon That Causes Loss Of Lives, Destruction Of Properties

Every year these cloudbursts have a disastrous impact in hilly parts of the country, claiming hundreds of lives and damaging crores of private and government properties.

What Is Cloudburst? Understanding The Natural Phenomenon That Causes Massive Death and Destruction In India. | Photo: ANI (Representational Image)

Solan (Himachal Pradesh): Incessant rainfall over the last 24 hours has resulted in landslides in Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of numerous roads, including the crucial Shimla-Chandigarh route, which has been closed for buses and trucks. A total of 21 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in the state.

Trending Now

Tragedy struck when a cloudburst hit Jadon village in Solan’s Kandaghat subdivision, resulting in the deaths of at least seven individuals. The incident led to the washing away of two houses and a cowshed. In another unfortunate event, heavy rainfall on Monday caused the collapse of a Shiv temple in Shimla, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals.

Every year these cloudbursts have a disastrous impact in hilly parts of the country, claiming hundreds of lives and damaging crores of private and government properties. With continuous climate change, these cloudburst events are only going to increase in the coming years. Cloudburst is a natural phenomenon that is not much known known.

What Are Cloudbursts?

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) 100mm of rain in an hour is called a cloudburst. These cloudbursts usually occur over a small geographical region of about 20 to 30 sq. km. Tall cumulonimbus clouds, which trigger cloudbursts, can develop rapidly, typically within around 30 minutes. In India, cloudbursts are frequently observed during the monsoon season, particularly over regions like the Himalayas, the Western Ghats, and the northeastern hill states.

What Happens During A Cloudburst?

Cloudbursts occur when fully saturated clouds can’t release rain due to the rise of a very warm current of air. Instead of falling down, raindrops grow larger and are pushed upward by air movement. Eventually, they become too heavy to stay up and fall down, causing more rain than usual. It’s not a literal “burst,” but a more intense form of a heavy downpour.

Can Satellites Detect Cloudbursts

Satellites lack the ability to detect cloudbursts because the resolution of their precipitation radars is considerably smaller than the area covered by each cloudburst event. Similarly, ground-based monitoring stations struggle to capture the specifics of cloudbursts due to their extremely localized and brief nature. Although multiple weather radars can offer timely updates, their cost is quite high.

Can Cloudbursts Be Predicted?

Although predicting cloudbursts is challenging, doppler radars can assist in forecasting them. A doppler radar is a special kind of radar that uses the Doppler effect to collect information about how things are moving far away. It does this by sending a microwave signal towards a target and then studying how the object’s movement changes the signal’s frequency when it returns.

However, not every part of the Himalayas, where cloudbursts are more likely to happen, has a doppler radar. The Minister of Earth Sciences, Jitendra Singh, shared in the Lok Sabha on July 23 that there are seven doppler radars in the Himalayan region. Two are in Jammu and Kashmir (Sonmarg and Srinagar), one is in Uttarakhand (Kufri), and others are in Mukteshwar (Uttarakhand), Mohanbari (Assam), Meghalaya (Sohri), and Tripura (Agartala). Mohapatra had previously mentioned to India Today that there are currently only 34 radars in the whole country. In the past 5 years, this number has increased by just 6.

Cloudbursts and resulting landslides are expected to increase in future with the rise in greenhouse gas emissions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES