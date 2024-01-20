What Are IMD’s Weather Predictions For North India? Details Inside

A fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of central India.

People sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter morning, in old Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo/Jitender Gupta)

North India Weather Predictions: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday that the prevailing cold wave conditions over the plains of North India will continue for the next 3-4 days. The IMD added that enhanced frigid weather is attributed to the jet stream winds of speeds up to 130-160 knots at 12.6 km above mean sea level.

“The winds are leading to subsidence of cold air and enhancing cold wave/cold day conditions over North India. Similar intensity of Jet Stream is likely to continue during next 3-4 days,” said IMD in its bulletin adding that dense to very dense fog and cold day to severe cold day conditions are likely to continue to prevail over North India during the next two days and decrease in intensity thereafter.

“Dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning over some parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh during Saturday night and January 22 morning and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent two days,” said the weather agency as it further predicted that dense to very dense fog conditions are very likely to prevail for a few hours in night/morning in some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during Saturday night to Sunday morning and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent four days.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in many parts of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and in isolated pockets on Sunday and cold day conditions in isolated pockets for subsequent three days.

“Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to continue in some parts of Punjab, and Haryana on Saturday and Sunday and cold day conditions in isolated pockets on January 22 while similar conditions are also very likely to continue in isolated pockets of north Madhya Pradesh, and north Rajasthan on Saturday and Sunday and cold day conditions in isolated pockets on January 23,” said IMD.

It said that a fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius is very likely over many parts of central India during the next 2 days and no significant change thereafter.

“No significant change in minimum temperatures is very likely over many parts of northwest India during the next two days and fall by 2-3 degrees Celsius thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures likely over rest parts of north India during the next 5 days,” it said.

The IMD said that minimum temperatures are in the range of 6-10 degrees Celsius over most parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Madhya Pradesh.

“These are below normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets of north Madhya Pradesh, southeast Uttar Pradesh, east Rajasthan, Bihar, and Gangetic West Bengal. Today, the lowest minimum temperature of 3.1 degrees Celsius reported at Nowgong (east Madhya Pradesh),” it said.

(With IANS inputs)

