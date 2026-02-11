Home

What are you linking to what? Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hits back a Epstein files allegations Rahul Gandhi over

The Union Minister responded to Rahul Gandhi's remarks linking him to the 'Epstein files' in Lok Sabha today.

Epstein files vs Hardeep Singh Puri: In a big statement amid the ongoing Parliament session, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has shared a strong reaction to Rahul Gandhi’s allegations. Addressing the press conference at the BJP headquarters, Puri said, “We have a youth leader (Rahul Gandhi) who placed a few things before the Parliament today

“And then there are other leaders who occasionally come to the country, and when they come to the Parliament, they walk out of the House when someone gives them a substantive reply and doesn’t listen to them. He left after his own speech today,” he added.

Mocking Congress leader further, Puri continued, “What Rahul Gandhi does has a lot of entertainment value! On one hand, you have leaders who dedicate their lives to transforming the country and work around the clock, and then you have elements of buffoonery.”

Responding to Gandhi’s remarks linking him to the ‘Epstein files’, the Union Minister clarified, “These facts are known in the public domain. Three million emails have been released. I was in New York for eight years, from May 2009, when I was appointed India’s Ambassador to the UN. In 2017, I became Minister. There are references to possibly three or four meetings in eight years. I decided to tell young leader Rahul Gandhi, in a note to him, that after I retired as India’s Ambassador to the UN, a few months later, I was invited to join the International Peace Institute. I was not part of the IPI per se.”

“This is the same young leader who tore up a copy of the ordinance during Manmohan Singh’s press conference. The Brazilian model, about which he had raised a lot of issues, was indeed Brazilian, but the information turned out to be incorrect. He later apologised for this,” Puri slammed Lok Sabha LoP.

Replaying on the claims linking him to Epstein, Puri said he “met Epstein on three or four occasions” over eight years for specific reasons.

What Hardeep Puri said about Rahul Gandhi’s allegations?

“Today, Rahul ji was supposed to speak on the budget. While speaking, he started reading the Economic Survey. It’s as if there’s a pause. Hey, my brother, please read a little. It’s very important for India that we have international agreements and trade agreements. There’s an industrialist whose name is also mentioned, but why hasn’t he been arrested? Why are you linking him? The camel is somewhere, and the dog is barking in another city. What are you linking to what? I’ve already said, there are elements of vulgarity in this. It’s only for entertainment value”, Union Minister said while also took a dig at Gandhi’s conduct in the Lok Sabha.

