New Delhi: Nixing any political angle in the probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said it is not right to make any political comment in this situation. "These things are not about politics, they are about justice. We are focused on providing justice. What was said, was not right. The probe will speed up now. Today it was proved that we abided by law in the steps we took," the CM said after the Supreme Court entrusted the CBI with the investigation of the Bollywood actor's death.

"Supreme Court verdict makes it clear that probe by Bihar Police & FIR registered here were correct. Not just Sushant Singh Rajput's family or people of Bihar, the entire country is concerned over the matter. With CBI probe, people can trust there'll be justice," he said.

"It was the duty of Bihar Police to probe after the complaint, but they didn't get cooperation in Mumbai. Behaviour meted out to our IPS officer is known to all. With SC verdict, it's clear what happened wasn't right. Any political comment in this situation isn't right," he added.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at hus Bandra apartment on June 14. Mumbai Police said the actor committed suicide. No FIR was lodged. After a few days, Sushant Singh’s father lodged an FIR in Patna accusing Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetting to suicide.

The FIR prompted the Bihar police to initiate a parallel investigation, which was being thwarted by the Mumbai Police as two state police can’t investigate the same case.

The case soon took a political turn as many interpreted Nitish Kumar’s pro-active role as a vote bank politics ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, especially as Sushant Singh Rajput has a huge fan base in Bihar. A few names belonging to the ruling party of Maharashtra too got entangled in the case, taking the political angle a notch higher.