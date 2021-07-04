Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami is all set to take oath as the new Chief Minister of Uttarakhand today evening at the Raj Bhawan in Dehradun. Meanwhile, BJP leader Bansidhar Bhagat dismissed reports he read on 35 MLAs expressing their displeasure over the party’s choice of the new Chief Minister. Bhagat termed these reports as “mere rumours” asserting that all leaders stand firmly with the party stand over appointing Pushkar Singh Dhami as new Uttarakhand CM. Also Read - ‘Will Turn Challenge Into Opportunity': Pushkar Singh Dhami To Take Oath As New Uttarakhand CM Today

“I read somewhere that 35 MLAs reached Delhi, please tell me who are these MLAs? These (reports) are mere rumours, our leaders stand firmly with the party,” news agency ANI quoted Bhagat as saying.

Further, BJP’s Dhan Singh Rawat also sought to dismiss these reports saying everyone in the party is happy over the choice of the new CM. “Everyone is happy in Uttarakhand with this decision. Today only CM (Pushkar Singh Dhami) will take the oath.”

We at india.com could not verify these reports or rumours on dissatisfaction in the party over BJP’s choice of appointing Pushkar Singh Dhami as the new Uttarakhand Chief Minister.

Dhami was elected as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at the meeting of the BJP’s legislative party in Dehradun on Saturday. Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat, who late on Friday evening submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya.

After the legislative party meeting, Dhami and others had called upon Governor Baby Rani Maurya to stake claim to form the new government.

About Pushkar Singh Dhami

The 45-year-old is a two-time MLA from Khatima constituency in Udham Singh Nagar district. Dhami worked in different positions in ABVP for almost a decade and was active in student politics. He has also served as the president of the BJP youth wing in Uttarakhand.

Dhami has never held any ministerial position in the past.