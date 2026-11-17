‘What changed after Pahalgam attack?’ Congress lashes out at Pakistan’s invitation to SCO meeting

Pakistan has accepted the SCO invitation extended by India, which has triggered a political uproar in India.

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'What changed after Pahalgam attack?' Congress lashes out at Pakistan's invitation to SCO meeting (Pic: X)

Pakistan has accepted India’s invitation to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This move by Pakistan has sparked a political uproar in India. The opposition has questioned the central government regarding Pakistan’s role in terrorism. Pakistan has confirmed that Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik will attend the SCO event hosted by India at the historic Purana Qila in Delhi later this month.

Pakistani minister to visit India for the first time after Operation Sindoor

India had said on October 28 that as per established practice, invitations have been sent to all SCO member countries, including Pakistan.

This is perhaps the first time that New Delhi has invited a Pakistani minister to attend an event in India since the military clashes that took place in May last year following Operation Sindoor.

Representatives of SCO member countries will participate in the program

According to a statement from the Pakistan Foreign Ministry, the event will be attended by representatives of SCO member countries, who will discuss issues related to civilizational dialogue and cultural understanding.

“The Government of Pakistan is committed to promoting dialogue among civilizations and strengthening people-to-people contacts in the spirit of mutual respect within the SCO framework,” the statement said.

Why Opposition raised questions on invitation?

Questioning the invitation, Congress MP Manish Tewari asked what had changed after the Pahalgam terror attack that Pakistan was invited.

He said, “As far as the SCO is concerned, it is a multilateral forum. Representatives from all member countries will be present; there is nothing unusual about that. The main question is, what has actually changed from the terrorist attack in Baisaran – where people were targeted and killed in the name of religion – to November 2026?”

Former External Affairs Minister and Congress leader Salman Khurshid criticized the government and said that the Centre’s policy regarding Pakistan is not clear.

He said, “The government’s policy is never clear. What kind of policy is this? Whatever they want to show, do, or say, they should at least state it clearly. Only then will we be able to understand their stance properly and decide our response.”

What BJP replied to the Opposition?

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said that it is in Pakistan’s best interest to abandon terrorism and improve relations with India. He said, “Pakistan should improve its relations with India for its own benefit. If they choose to fight, it will lead to their own destruction.”

Dilip Ghosh continued, “Pakistan encouraged terrorism, and look at this today – terrorists are entering police stations and killing police and army personnel. There is no law and order, and people are fleeing the country.”

Gajendra Singh expresses hope for Pakistan’s participation

Last week, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he hoped Pakistan would participate in the event, scheduled to be held here from November 20 to 22. He told reporters that Pakistan’s civilizational and cultural development is no different from ours.

The Union Minister said, “It hasn’t even been 80 years since we separated (referring to the partition of the Indian subcontinent in 1947). They have evolved alongside us. Therefore, it seems unlikely that there will be any differences between them and us on this (cultural and civilisational) issue.”

What is Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)?

The SCO was established in 2001 at a summit in Shanghai. It was initiated by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became permanent members in 2017. Iran will also join in 2023.

In October 2024, Islamabad hosted the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting, which was attended by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on behalf of his Prime Minister.

Last month, India had sent its SCO National Coordinator Alok Dimri to Islamabad to prepare for the next SCO Council of Heads of State meeting.

India has consistently raised the issue of cross-border terrorism within the SCO. It believes the group should work together against terrorism and its funding, without any double standards.