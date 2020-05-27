New Delhi: There are speculations that the Delhi Metro is likely to resume from June 1 after the lockdown 4.0 ends. The services were halted on March 25, when the first phase of lockdown was announced by the Centre. Also Read - Delhi Metro: Minimum Two Days Required to Resume Delhi Metro Services, Says Minister, No Confirmation Yet

According to a Hindustan Times report, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is planning to increase the duration each train stops at every station by 30 seconds. Prior to the lockdown, the stoppage time would be 30 seconds for all trains except at the interchange stations.

Further, strict social-distancing will be practised inside the trains. The commuters will be required to be seated alternately. This will be monitored by DMRC official, Metro staff members to check for violations, the report by leading daily read.

The trains will also be sanitized after every trip. “This essentially means that half the total number of trains will operate at a time. Each train will take at least an hour to disinfect,” a DMRC official told HT.

The thermal screening of the commuters will also be done as a precationary measure. The Delhi Metro will also the make the ticketing process completely cashless, and token wont be issued anymore.

Commuters will also need to make masks and this will be checked by officials at the entry point. If anyone found violating guideline, fine will be levied under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Notably, the Centre is yet to review these guidelines. The order will only be issued once the Centre approves the guidelines by the Delhi government.

On Tuesday, all DMRC employees were asked to report to duty, which triggered speculations that metro services may start on Wednesday. The DMRC employees were reporting for duty on a rotational basis throughout the lockdown as works were on to prepare Delhi metro COVID-19-ready. But on Tuesday, all 14,000 staff of the DMRC were asked to attend duty.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had also said that the state government was still waiting for a nod by the Centre to resume the services. “There is no confirmation yet on resumption of Delhi Metro rail services. Whenever such a direction comes, DMRC will require a minimum of 2 days for preparations. Delhi government wants that metro train services should be started again soon,” he had said.