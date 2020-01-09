New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the Centre, on the alleged Delhi police’s inaction in handling the violence that ensued at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday, injuring over 30 students.

Taking a sly dig at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) of the Indian government, which handles the Delhi Police, Kejriwal said that “what could they do (cops) if they have been ordered not to stop the violence”. Had they acted against the order, they would have been suspended,” the Delhi CM noted.

“Delhi Police kya kar sakti hai? Oopar se aadesh agar aayega ki aapko hinsa nahi rokni, law and order theek nahi karna hai to vo bichare kya karenge? Agar nahi manenge to suspend ho jayenge. (What could Delhi police do? They got the orders from above not to stop the violence, and the law and order situation. If they don’t listen, they would be suspended),” news agency ANI quoted Arvind Kejriwal as saying at a press conference.

Further, Kejriwal accused the BJP of making Delhi the “garbage capital of India” and claimed that the dump at Ghazipur landfill will soon cross the height of Taj Mahal.

The “biggest gift” of the BJP to Delhi is the Ghazipur landfill which has been filled with garbage and the height of the garbage dump would soon cross the height of Taj Mahal, he said.