New Delhi: A day after the United States President Donald Trump announced that US Food and Drug Administration has given emergency authorisation for the use of blood plasma to treat coronavirus patients, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the country has taken a cue from the ‘Delhi Model’ of battling COVID-19. Also Read - Olympic Legend Usain Bolt Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Celebrating 34th Birthday, Goes Into Self-isolation | Report

CM Kejriwal also took to Twitter and lauded the Delhiites over the achievement. “They used to say, back in the day – what America does today, India would do tomorrow. Delhi has changed it. Now – what Delhi did yesterday, America does today. Congratulations Delhiites for achieving this for our country”, tweeted the AAP convener. Also Read - Karnataka Unlock 3.0 News: Government Issues Revised Guidelines For Inter-State Travel | Details Here

In a statement, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi said that it was “the first to seek permission for trials” of plasma therapy in April and the first to open a plasma bank in India in July. Also Read - Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Tests COVID +ve, Urges His Contacts to Quarantine Themselves

“Taking a cue from the Delhi Model of battling coronavirus, the federal government of the United States of America has also adopted the model of convalescent plasma therapy for the treatment of critically COVID-19 patients in the US. The announcement was made today by US President Donald Trump,” the statement said.

It added that back in April, the Delhi government was the first in the country to apply for permission from Centre to carry out trials of plasma therapy at its LNJP hospital. “Following encouraging results of the initial trials of plasma therapy in critical COVID patients, Delhi government then requested the Centre to allow plasma therapy in the national capital, which was granted”, it said.

The first plasma bank in the country was subsequently started in ILBS by the Delhi government on July 2, with an objective to provide free of cost convalescent plasma to patients. Subsequently, another plasma bank was launched at the LNJP Hospital in Delhi.

Emergency Use of Plasma Therapy to Treat COVID-19 Patients in US