Days after a 65-year-old ex-Navy veteran was thrashed in Mumbai by Shiv Sena workers after he forwarded a cartoon on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ has launched a fierce attack on Madan Sharma. Also Read - 'Law Always Respected in Maharashtra,' Sanjay Raut Retorts as Opposition Slams Attack on Navy Officer

Saying that the attack is not justified, the party asked why he wrote objectionable content against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“In Mumbai, a retired naval officer named Madan Sharma was attacked by the Shiv Sainiks, no one would support it, it should be condemned but what did the retired officer gain by sharing a satirical cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who has been elected by the people of the state. Honour the person sitting in the Constitutional post, wasn’t this gentleman taught in the Navy?” Shiv Sena asked.

Further, the mouthpiece took a dig at Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who had called the officer to enquire about his health.

“Will he be given an award now? They speak against the leaders of the state you live in, you earn, live happily, and if someone breaks your face, then they use ‘injustice, oppression, attack on freedom’ to politicise the issue,” Shiv Sena asked.

”Tomorrow if anyone abuses the Prime Minister, the President, Vice-President, or the Navy Chief, do not worry, he will be awarded a Padma Shree award,” it added.

Further attacking the BJP, the editorial alleged that there are many examples where retired armed forces personnel were attacked in states like UP, Bihar in those cases, but the BJP remained silent.