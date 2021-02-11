New Delhi: In the aftermath of the gruesome 2012 Delhi gang-rape, a whopping sum of Rs 1000 crore was allocated to the Nirbhaya Fund meant to be used for the protection of women. Former finance minister P. Chidambaram had announced the fund in 2013 with the sole purpose of ‘protecting the dignity and ensuring the safety of women in India.’ Ideally, the amount would contribute to setting up of helplines, crisis centres, gender sensitisation training programmes to empower women. Also Read - MHA Issues New COVID-19 Guidelines: Theatre Occupancy Increased, Swimming Pools Open For All

However, 8 years later, a new report by NGO Oxfam India says that the funds have largely been underutilized and not reaching the women it's meant to safeguard.

Money not reaching women

According to the report, nearly 73 per cent of the allocations have gone to the Home Ministry, and it’s unclear as to where the funds are being allocated and how much of it is actually spent on women. The money has gone into buildings roads and railways, part of it to improve lighting on roads and railway stations, setting up more CCTV cameras, and for a research grant to test panic buttons in vehicles. But these are not measures that exclusively benefit women, according to the report.

“The money has largely paid for programmes, improving emergency response services, upgrading forensic labs or expanding units fighting cyber crimes — that don’t exclusively benefit women,” Amita Pitre of Oxfam India told the BBC. “People want technology-based answers – but that won’t help in 80% of cases where the accused are people known to women,” Pitre added.

The same had also been criticised by Nirbhaya’s mother, Asha Devi in 2017, who had said, “The Nirbhaya Fund should have been used for women’s security and empowerment but it is being used for works like road construction.”