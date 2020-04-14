New Delhi: Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday called the debate on rationale and modalities of the lockdown extension ‘pointless,’ adding that the discussion should instead be on what would happen if the desired result is not achieved by May 3, the date till which the lockdown has been extended. Also Read - Sargun Mehta Fears Losing Touch With Reality, Feels Confused During Coronavirus Lockdown

The former JD(U) leader, notably, has been a vocal critic of the Centre over its implementation of the lockdown, having previously called it ‘botched.’ Also Read - Coronavirus Lockdown: Will Alcohol be Available in Stores After April 20? Know Here

Today, just hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced extension of the lockdown in an address to the nation at 10 AM, Kishor tweeted: “It’s pointless to endlessly debate the rationale and modalities of the lockdown 2. The REAL question, however, is what happens if we don’t get the desired result even by staying the course on our chosen path till 3rd May?” Also Read - 'As Home Minister, I Assure ...', Tweets Amit Shah After PM Modi's Lockdown Speech

“Do we have an alternate plan or the will to course correct?” he added.

It’s pointless to endlessly debate the rationale & modalities of the #lockdown2 The REAL question however is what happens if we don’t get the desired result even by staying the course on our chosen path till 3rd May? Do we have an alternate plan or the will to course correct? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 14, 2020

PM Modi’s address, though announced yesterday, incidentally, came on a day the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 10,000-mark, with the current tally at 10,363, including 339 casualties.

Today was to be the scheduled last day of the original 21-day lockdown, which was announced on March 24. However, with the number of cases seeing a sharp spike, a need was felt to extend it. A number of state governments had already extended lockdown in their respective states by two weeks.

The lockdown in these states, as in rest of the country, now stands extended till at least May 3.