What If You Are Falsely Accused Of A Road Accident: Just recently, a video went viral showing a scooter with two passengers, the rider and the pillion rider, tripping over after which the pillion rider, a young woman, gets up and starts yelling at a bike rider who was behind their scooter accusing him of not riding carefully. The bike rider had a camera, most probably a GoPro, installed on his helmet and that footage came to his rescue as he was being falsely blamed for causing the scooter to slip.

What can you do in such a situation?

Avoid fights or arguments

If someone is accusing you of hitting their vehicle, retain your composure and stay calm. If they are yelling at you or getting into a scuffle, just try to defend yourself and be gentle from your side.

Take pictures, record videos of the scene

Be sure to take pictures or record videos of the vehicle of the person accusing you and also of your own vehicle with a mobile camera because whether the vehicles collided or not, the proof of this will be safe with you. This is also important in the sense that if after a fight they scratch or damage their vehicle to implicate you, you will have evidence to protect you.

Talk to a lawyer

In case of an accident, contact a lawyer and explain the whole incident. A lawyer will give you better advice on what to do and what mistakes to avoid when you’re in the situation.

Gather evidence

Collect footage of the CCTVs installed on the road or nearby shops. Talk to eyewitnesses like shopkeepers etc. and request them to appear as witnesses.

What does the law say?

You can file a case against the person who presses wrong and false charges against you under section 211 of IPC. If found guilty in such cases, they can be imprisoned for two years. You can also demand action against the officer who files the false report under section 182 of the IPC. On being convicted, the erring officer can be punished with 6-year imprisonment or a fine which may extend to one thousand rupees or both.

Under Article 226 of the Constitution, a writ (petition) can be filed in the High Court through a lawyer for the quashing of the FIR. If the FIR is found to be false, the court can quash it. On receipt of the charge sheet in the concerned FIR, one can attach proof of innocence like video-audio recording, photographs, and documents with the application in the High Court under Section 482 of CrPC. As long as the matter remains with the court, the police cannot arrest you.