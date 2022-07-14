New Delhi: The Indian Railways has offered exceptional service to an aerospace engineering student from IIT Madras whose train got cancelled owing to the heavy rains in Gujarat. The student Satyam Gadhvi had booked a train ticket from Ekta Nagar to Vadodara, from where he was scheduled to travel to Chennai. However, the downpour left a portion of railway track damaged leading to the cancellation of his train.Also Read - Gujarat Rains: 18 Dead In Last 24 Hours, 5 Districts On Alert | Key Points

Following this, the student was then offered a 2-hour car ride from Ekta Nagar railway station to Vadodara station. If reports are to be believed, railway officials hired a car exclusively for the student to take him to Vadodara so that he could catch the train. Also Read - IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Cancels 266 Trains Scheduled To Depart Today. Check List Here

Also Read - Nayi Bharat Ki Nayi Raftaar: New AC-3 Tier Coach Achieves 180 kmph Speed in Trial Run | WATCH

“The train that I booked was supposed to depart from Ekta Nagar but as the tracks were washed out because of the rains, the train was cancelled at the last moment. But because of the very supportive staff of Ekta Nagar, they hired a car for me. This shows how much importance they are giving to each and every passenger of railways,” India Today quoted Gadhvi as saying.

Rains Create Havoc in Gujarat

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed several parts of Gujarat in the last 24 hours and many areas in Navsari went under knee-deep water as some rivers in the district were in spate.

Authorities rescued 45 people stranded in Tapi and Vadodara districts in the early hours of Thursday, a state government release said. Heavy showers have been lashing many parts of the state since the last four days.