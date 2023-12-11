EXPLAINER: What Is The Case Challenging Abrogation Of Article 370 In Supreme Court? All You Need To Know

Home

The Supreme Court is set to deliver its verdict in the set of petitions filed against the Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Know all about the case..

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is set to declare its verdict on the petitions filed against the Abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The case was started being heard on August 2, 2023 by a five-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud; other members of the Bench being Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice BR Gavai and Justice Surya Kant. The proceedings were completed and judgement was reserved on September 5, 2023. Ahead of delivery of the final verdict in the Abrogation of Article 370 Case, know all about the case and its timeline..

What Is Abrogation Of Article 370 Case?

On August 5, 2019 the Central Government had announced the Abrogation of Article 370 and the revocation of the Special Status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under the article; the region was split into two Union Territories. Several petitions were filed against the Government’s decision in the Supreme Court, by private individuals, lawyers, activists, politicians and political parties. During the court proceedings of this batch of petitions, Attorney General R Venkatramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for Centre and Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal appeared on behalf of the petitioners.

