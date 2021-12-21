Belagavi: Amid protest from Opposition parties, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka tabled the the anti-conversion bill in the state Legislative Assembly on Tuesday. Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra tabled the bill in the Assembly, after Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, earlier today, allowed the government to introduce the Bill, per the procedure.Also Read - After MP and UP, Gujarat Assembly Passes 'Love Jihad' Bill Penalising 'Unlawful' Religious Conversion Through Marriage

Meanwhile, opposing the tabling of the Bill, Congress leaders staged a walkout from the assembly. Objecting to the tabling of the Bill today, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah and sought to know from the Speaker why the House was informed of the matter. “It was not part of the agenda and the manner in which it has been tabled is unconstitutional. What was the hurry? They could have brought it on Wednesday,” he said. Also Read - In Poll-Bound Bengal, Yogi Raises Love Jihad and Cow Slaughter Issues, Attacks Mamata Banerjee

State Congress President DK Shivakumar tore the copy of the Bill inside the House. Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy also said his party won’t support the anti-conversion Bill in the Assembly. Also Read - Love Jihad Law Comes Into Force in Madhya Pradesh, 10-Year Jail Term For Forced Conversion

However, the State Home Minister said that there is no need for anybody to live in fear due to this bill. He said the Bill will provide for the protection of the right to freedom of religion and prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means. It proposes imprisonment up to 10 years for forced religious conversion.

What is Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021?

The bill is similar to anti-conversion laws brought by the BJP in other states like Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

The draft bill proposes a maximum punishment of 10 years of imprisonment in case of forcible conversion of person from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities, a minor and a woman, to another religion.

The proposed legislation prohibits “conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, fraud, undue influence, coercion, allurement or marriage.”

It proposes a jail term of three to five years, and a fine of Rs 25,000, for people found violating the law in the case person being converted is from general categories.

The Bill proposes a jail term of three to 10 years, and a fine of Rs 50,000 for people found converting persons from the SC and ST communities or minors and women.

If the bill becomes the law, under it complaints of conversions can be filed by family members or relative of a person who is getting converted.

The proposed legislation also proposed a payment of compensation of Rs 5 lakh, on court orders, to victims of conversion by the accused person. It envisage to doubling of punishments for repeat offenses.

Under the proposed law, marriages conducted with the intention of conversions can be declared null and void by a family or jurisdictional court.

It also deems the act of forced conversion as a cognizable and non-bailable offense that can be tried in a magistrate’s court.

The Karnataka Protection of Rights to Freedom of Religion Bill 2021, or the anti conversion bill was cleared by state cabinet on Monday. The Bill will be taken up for discussion on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)