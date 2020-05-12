New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and announced an economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore for the people of India under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’. Also Read - PM Modi’s Speech on Lockdown: BJP Calls it Welcome Move, Congress Says ‘Deeply Disappointing' | Read How Politicians Reacted

"I announce a special economic package today. This will play an important role in the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan'. The announcements made by the Central government over COVID-19, decisions of RBI and today's package totals to Rs 20 Lakh Crores. This is 10% of India's GDP," PM Modi said.

PM Modi in his speech said that the special economic package is for the labourers, farmers, honest taxpayers, MSMEs and cottage industry. He also added that the package will have an emphasis on land, labour, liquidity and laws.

While PM Modi’s address was heard by millions of people across the country, yet some people seemed to struggle with understanding the meaning of the Hindi word ‘Atmanirbhar’.

Just within an hour of his speech, people started searching for the word ‘Atmanirbhar’ on Google. A look at Google trends suggested a sharp spike in searches for the term in the last hour after Modi’s speech at 8 PM was concluded.

Among those searches, residents of Karnataka Telangana logged in the highest number of time. This shows that the people of these states had problems understanding what the PM meant by ‘Atmanirbhar’.

What is Aatma Nirbhar ? — preetam hegde (@preetamhegde) May 12, 2020

What is Aatma Nirbharata? Plz translate the speech for your fellow south Indian — Millennial (@Blmillennial) May 12, 2020

People of states like Maharashtra and Gujarat also Google-searched the word ‘Atmanirbhar’ with the third and fourth highest searches respectively. Apart from this, some people even turned to the microblogging site Twitter for some immediate answers.