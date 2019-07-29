New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday posted a picture of Unnao rape accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar standing alongside UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Congress leader attempted to know why the BJP has not sacked the legislator from the party yet, and what it was waiting for.

“What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao Rape Case?,” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted.

What is the BJP waiting for? Why has this man not been expelled from their party even when his name is in the latest FIR in the Unnao Rape Case?#BJPSackSengar pic.twitter.com/cTpQ0HbFNT — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 29, 2019

This tweet came after the Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government over the accident of Unnao rape survivor, asking, ‘does it have no moral duty towards its citizens any more, or was that never on its agenda anyway?”

“So a woman is allegedly raped by a BJP MLA. Her father is beaten up and dies in custody. A key witness dies mysteriously last year. Now her aunt who was also a witness is killed and her lawyer is critically injured in an accident caused by a truck with blackened number plates,” Priyanka tweeted. “She herself lies grievously wounded in hospital from the same accident. The accused continues as a BJP legislator, and the BJP State Government has the audacity to run a ‘fear-free Uttar Pradesh’ campaign?” she added.

Besides Priyanka, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at the central government mocking its ‘Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao’ campaign. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Gandhi tweeted, “Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao. A new special education bulletin for Indian women. Don’t ask questions if a BJP MLA is accused of having raped you.”

On Sunday, the Unnao rape survivor, her paternal and maternal aunts and her advocate were travelling towards Rae Bareli in a car when it was hit by a truck. Both the aunts succumbed to their injuries while others have been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow. The rape victim and the lawyer are in critical condition.