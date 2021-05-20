New Delhi: As the Union Health Ministry urged states and union territories to make black fungus a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) on Thursday issued fresh guidelines on the mucormycosis and said that those with uncontrolled diabetes, patients who are on high doses of steroid are at high risk of getting the black fungus infection. The guidelines issued by the AIIMS will be helpful in detecting and taking care of cases of black fungus that has claimed the lives of several Covid patients across the country. As per latest updates, over 90 people have died of mucormycosis in Maharashtra and in Rajasthan, there are over 100 cases of black fungus infection. A number of states such as Haryana, Rajasthan and Telangana have declared black fungus an epidemic and also have set up a separate ward for its treatment. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown to Get Stricter in Coming Days? Read What State Home Minister Bommai Says

What is Black Fungus? Also Read - Legendary Milkha Singh Tests Positive For COVID-19

Black Fungus or Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection that is caused by a group of molds called ‘Mucormycetes’. It can live throughout the environment and is ubiquitous in nature. This Black Fungus can affect areas from where it can be inhaled and once it enters the body through wound or skin, it can cause local infection, but if it enters from the sinus, it can affect the eyes and the brain. Also Read - Black Fungus: Why is it Dangerous And How to Protect Ourselves From it | Doctor Explains

Who are at high-risk of getting black fungus?

As per the guidelines issued by the AIIMS, patients with uncontrolled diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis, diabetics on steroids or tocilizumab are at high risk to contract mucormycosis. Moreover, the patients on immunosuppressant or anticancer treatment, chronic debilitating illness are also at high risk.

How one can detect black fungus infection?

Once can look for symptoms such as abnormal black discharge or crust or blood from the nose. Nasal blockage, headache or eye pain, swelling around the eyes, double vision, redness of eye. Facial numbness or tingling sensation. Difficulty in chewing or opening mouth.

What to do next if one gets infected?

In its guidelines, the AIIMS said that:

Patients need to immediately consult an ENT doctor, ophthalmologist, or the doctor who is treating the patient in case of any abnormal findings Patients must undergo regular treatment and follow-up. Regular medications and follow-up for other comorbidities No self-medication with steroids or antibiotics or antifungal drugs

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry urged states and union territories to make black fungus or mucormycosis a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. “This fungal infection is leading to prolonged morbidity and mortality amongst COVID 19 patients,” Joint Secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal said in the letter.

The treatment of this fungal infection requires multidisciplinary approach consisting of eye surgeons, ENT specialists, general surgeon, neurosurgeon and dental maxillo facial surgeon, among others, and institution of Amphotericin-B injection as an antifungal medicine.

“And, make it mandatory for all these facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to health department through district-level chief medical officer and subsequently to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) surveillance system,” the letter stated.