New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to know the Centre's strategy to deal with the tensed situation on border with China.

"Are our soldiers/officers still missing? How many of our soldiers/officers are critically injured? What areas have been occupied by China? What is the policy of the Central government to deal with this? Congress stands with our Army, soldiers, their families and the government in this crisis," Sonia Gandhi said.

Addressing the nation in a video message, the Congress president said that in this time of crisis, the Congress stands with the Army, Central government. She expressed confidence that the country will unite to face the enemy well.

“Today when there’s anger in the country regarding this incident then PM Modi should come forward and tell the truth to the country that how did China occupy our land and why did our 20 soldiers lose their lives? What is the situation there today?,” Sonia Gandhi said.

The Congress president said the sacrifice of 20 jawans has shaken the conscience of the nation. “I pay my tribute to all those brave soldiers from the core of my heart and pray to the Almighty to give their families the strength to face this pain,” Sonia added.

Earlier in the day, Congress blamed the Centre for the aggression in Ladakh.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government is quiet now. The country had not expected that the government’s silence of 40 days will result in this,” AICC spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Saying that China captured India’s land and soldiers got martyred, Surjewala asked what did the prime minister and defense minister do except for keeping silence.