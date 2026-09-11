What is CJP planning? CJP founder Abhijit Dipke meets Manoj Jarange Patil, backs Maratha quota agitation

Mumbai: In a significant development, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke met Manoj Jarange Patil as the Maratha quota activist’s indefinite hunger strike entered its 14th day on Frida

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The CJP has announced that it may hold Jantar Mantar-like protests once again. File image/ANI

Mumbai: In a significant development, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke met Manoj Jarange Patil as the Maratha quota activist’s indefinite hunger strike entered its 14th day on Friday, warning the state government that people from across Maharashtra would descend on the protest site if Patil is harmed.

What Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke said on Manoj Jarange Patil’s hunger strike?

Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijit Dipke says, “…My request to the government is that 14 days have already passed. In Delhi, Sonam Wangchuk was kept fasting for 26 days. Do you want to do the same with Manoj Sir? Are you going to keep him hungry for 26 days as well? Why is it taking so much time? What’s stopping you from coming here and talking? A person has been fasting for his community for 14 days. What would you lose if government representatives, the Chief Minister or the Deputy Chief Minister came and met him? You have time to meet comedians. You invite comedians to your office and serve them biscuits…”

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