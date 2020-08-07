New Delhi: Three months before the time when Delhi starts getting blanketed in thick smog, a resultant of Diwali and stubble burning, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles. Under this policy, the government will waive the registration fee and road tax, and provide an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital. Also Read - Delhi Liquor Shops to Remain Open Till 10 PM

The government will give an incentive of up to Rs 30,000 for two-wheelers, autos and e-rickshaws while for cars, it will give an incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

"After launching this policy, we expect five lakh new electric vehicle in next five years… The Delhi government will set up dedicated 'EV Cell' to implement 'electric vehicle policy," Kejriwal said. He also added the government will also set up a 'State Electric Vehicle Board'.

The Delhi government will give ‘scrapping incentive’ under the electric vehicle policy and set up 200 charging stations in one year, Kejriwal said.

Here is the detailed e-vehicle policy of the Delhi government

● Aims to constitute 25% E-vehicles by 2024

● Up to 30,000 subsidy on two-wheelers

● Up to 1.5 lakh subsidy on Cars

● Up to 30,000 subsidy on Auto-rickshaw

● Up to 30,000 subsidy on freight vehicles

● Up to ₹30,000 subsidy on E-Rickshaw

● Waiver on Registration Fee & Road Tax for E-Vehicles

● 200 public charging stations

● Scrapping incentive

● Low interest loan on the purchase of E-Vehicles

● E-buses

● Within 1 year, Delhi Govt aims to induct 35,000 E-vehicles