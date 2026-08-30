What is the difference between a blue and a white Aadhaar Card? Know all about it

Blue Aadhaar and regular Aadhaar are not the same. The blue card is issued to children under five, while the white Aadhaar is for individuals aged five and above. Here’s a look at their key features, biometric requirements and the rules that apply after a child turns five.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/what-is-difference-between-blue-and-a-white-aadhaar-card-know-all-about-it-uidai-8513207/ Copy

There is a major difference between blue and white aadhaar cards. AI-generated image

For many Indians, Aadhaar has become an essential identity document. The Aadhaar card we commonly carry features a 12-digit unique identification number, along with demographic and biometric details such as fingerprints and iris scans.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) issues a blue Aadhaar, or Baal Aadhaar, for children under five. While its colour makes it easy to identify, there are several other important differences between Baal Aadhaar and the regular Aadhaar card that parents need to be aware of.

White cards consist of extra information

The key difference between a white Aadhaar and a blue Baal Aadhaar is the biometric data. The white Aadhaar card, issued to those aged five and above, records fingerprints from all 10 fingers along with iris details.

Also Read | Did PM Modi announce free ACs for every Aadhaar card holder? Government says, ‘This is…’

Biometric details are not collected for children below five because their fingerprints and iris patterns are still developing. Baal Aadhaar is issued using the child’s photo and demographic information, along with a link to the Aadhaar of one parent.

When is the Baal Aadhaar Card updated?

The blue Aadhaar does not function as an independent identity document at this stage, as it is linked to a parent’s Aadhaar. In contrast, the regular white Aadhaar is an individual identity document. A child’s Aadhaar is linked to the Aadhaar number of one parent when it is issued.

Baal Aadhaar is issued for children up to the age of five, after which their biometric details need to be updated. Failure to complete the update can make the Aadhaar inactive. Once the biometrics are recorded, the child’s Aadhaar becomes a regular Aadhaar. The biometric details must then be updated again at the age of 15.

Also Read | How to recover your Aadhaar number if you have lost your Aadhaar card? Check steps on how to retrieve it

How to apply Baal Aadhaar?

If you are planning to get your child a Baal Aadhaar card, just follow the below-mentioned steps.