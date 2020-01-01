New Delhi: Though Chandrayaan 2 was not fully successful, the orbiter is still functioning and will produce science data for seven years to come, ISRO chief K Sivan said announcing preparations for Gaganyaan and the projects lined-up for ISRO in 2020. In total, there are over 25 missions lined up for ISRO. The estimated cost of Chandrayaan 3 will be around Rs 250 crore. The cost of Chandrayaan-2 was Rs 970 crore. The rover and lander will be connected to the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2.

What is Gaganyaan? All you need to know

Gaganyaan is an Indian crewed orbital spacecraft which is being designed to carry three people to Space for a week in 2022. The crewed vehicle is planned to be launched on ISRO’s GSLV Mk III in December 2021.

In September, the first level of the selection of Indian astronauts was conducted. The Gaganyaan project is worth Rs 10,000 crore. It was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech last year. It involves a three-member Indian crew being sent to space for a period of seven days. The spacecraft will be placed in a low earth orbit of 300-400 km.

The astronauts will be trained in Russia. Training will begin in the third week.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the work of Chandrayaan 3 is “most likely” to start in 2020 and added that the next moon mission will be economical.

“The next Chandrayaan mission is going to be economical from that point of view. Most likely in 2020. The rover and lander are already there. We will be cutting on the costs,” he said when asked whether the work of Chandrayaan 3 has started.