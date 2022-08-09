Geographical Indication Tags India: Geographical Indication (GI) Tags act as a special identification ascribed to any region, town, or state. These tags are assigned to certain products like agriculture or handicraft that symbolise the uniqueness of that particular region or place. India, as a member of the World Trade Organization (WTO), enacted the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. Later it came into force with effect from 15 September 2003. GI has been defined under Article 22 (1) of the WTO Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) Agreement as: “Indications which identify a good as originating in the territory of a member, or a region or a locality in that territory, where a given quality, reputation or characteristic of the good is essentially attributable to its geographic origin.”Also Read - Independence Day 2022: Binge Watch These Patriotic Movies and Web Series on OTT; Watch Full List in This Video

GI tags mean that that product, name or sign thus assigned is unique, bears distinctive qualities, are made with traditional methods representing the reputation of the region. One can also view this tag as a means of protection from any sort of copyright violation.

The Darjeeling Tea was the first product in India that was given a GI tag around 2004-2005. Here are a few of the newly inducted products that have been assigned GI Tags.

GI Tag Product Category State Kashmiri Saffron Agriculture Jammu and Kashmir Manipuri Black Rice Food Stuff Manipur Kandhamal Haldi Agriculture Odisha Rasagola Food Stuff Odisha Kodaikanal Malai Poondu Agriculture Tamil Nadu Pawandum Handicraft Mizoram Ngotekherh Handicraft Mizoram Hmaram Handicraft Mizoram Palani Panchamirtham Food Stuff Tamil Nadu Tawlhlohpuan Handicraft Mizoram Mizo Puanchei Handicraft Mizoram Gulbarga Tur Dal Agriculture Karnataka Tirur Betel Leaf (Tirur Vettila) Agriculture Kerala Khola Chilli Agriculture Goa Idu Mishmi Textiles Handicraft Arunachal Pradesh Dindigul Locks Manufacture Tamil Nadu Kadangi Saree Handicraft Tamil Nadu Srivilliputtur Palkova Food Stuff Tamil Nadu Kaji Nemu Agriculture Assam

While there are around more than 400 GI Tags in India, it only goes say on how we are home to some of world’s most unique creations. Celebrating 75 years of Independence is also a celebration of the unique and innovative hues that India harbours. GI Tags in way is a tableu of the Indian heritage and culture that must be preserved at all costs