New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre on being told that police still registering cases under Section 66A of the IT Act, which was struck down in 2015. The contentious Section 66A of the IT Act allows authorities to arrest individuals for posting 'offensive' content online.

A three-member bench of Justices R Nariman, KM Joseph and BR Gavai was hearing a plea filed by an NGO People Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) seeking a direction to the Centre to advise all police stations against registering of FIRs under the scrapped law.

"Amazing. What is going on is terrible", Justice Nariman remarked. Meanwhile, at the request of Senior Advocate Sanjay Parikh, the bench issued notice to the Centre and asked it to file a response within two weeks.

Appearing for the Central government, Attorney General KK Venugopal said, “Even if it is struck down by the Division Bench, Section 66A is still there. When police has to register a case, the Section is still there and only has a footnote that the Supreme Court has struck it down. There has to be a bracket in 66A with words ‘struck down’.”