New Delhi: The Prime Minister on Tuesday announced the extension of the lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of the coronavirus. While the PM in his address listed seven points, the Congress has raised seven questions and has said that the public wants seven road maps from the government.

Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala accused the government that from February 1 till April 13 only 217,553 tests have been done. This works out to 3021 tests a day and asked when the government is going to start testing more people.

The Congress also asked the government why the PPE and other personal kit are not being provided to frontline workers and what is the strategy of the government on migrant labourers who are struggling to make ends meet.

“Lakhs of acres of Rabi crop is standing there as there are no arrangements for harvesting. What about the purchase of the crops on MSP and is there no responsibility of the government towards the farmers,” questioned Surjewala.

There is mass unemployment and people are being retrenched from jobs. Where is the economic recovery taskforce, where will the youth go for employment and what is the government roadmap to streamline the economy, mainly the support system for farmers, small shopkeepers and marginalized workers, he asked.

“In comparison the the world the government is at the bottom in providing economic relief in the pandemic,” said Surjewala.

The Prime Minister in his address to the nation, had listed ‘7 Mantras’ to help as India is going through a difficult phase where it has to choose between life and livelihood.

Firstly, the Prime Minister advised, take special care of the elderly, especially those with pre-existing illnesses.

Secondly, he asked for strict adherence to social distancing norms that have been so far effective in combating coronavirus.

Next he asked to follow the guidelines given by the Ayush Department.

Fourthly, he appealed to every citizen to download and use the Aarogya Setu App. This app has been developed especially to track coronavirus cases.

Fifthly, he appealed to the people to help the poor and needy especially by providing food and protective gear such as face masks.

Sixthly, Modi asked employers to have compassion at this time of crisis and not to resort to layoffs of their employees.

Seventhly, he asked to show respect to health workers who are in the forefront in the battle against Covid-19.