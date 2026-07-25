What is happening in Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan announces resignation?

Heavy police deployment was seen in Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his position of Union Education Minister. Meanwhile, several Delhi Metro stations opened its doors following the announcement.

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CJP Protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. ANI

Mobile networks have been jammed in and around Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from the position. Students were seen celebrating his resignation at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment was seen at the protest site in Delhi to control the cheering crowds. In a bid to control the situation if things got out of hand, police have deployed riot control vehicles as well.

Police on the other hand deployed heavy forces to ensure smooth movement of crowds in the nearby areas. Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Devesh Chandra Srivastava said, “We are currently monitoring the dispersal. People have already started dispersing. We request the public to remain calm and ensure that they leave peacefully. We also urge everyone not to create any law and order issues. We are here to help them, and we appeal to everyone to maintain peace.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Earlier visuals from Jantar Mantar, where CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) is continuing its protest over the demand of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation. In a latest development, Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned from his post. pic.twitter.com/Soz02C4VHV — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2026

Delhi Metro opens doors

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday announced the opening of three of its stations namely, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, just hours after Pradhan stepped down from his post as Union Education Minister.

Third round of talks between CJP, govt takes place

After the Pradhan stepped down from his position as Union Education Minister, the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party and the government began on Saturday. Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda led the government’s side while CJP spokesperson Saurav Das its national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka led the protesters side.