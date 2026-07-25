What is happening in Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan announces resignation?

Heavy police deployment was seen in Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from his position of Union Education Minister. Meanwhile, several Delhi Metro stations opened its doors following the announcement.

Written by: Hritika Mitra Edited by: Hritika Mitra
Published: July 25, 2026, 3:56 PM IST
What is happening in Jantar Mantar after Dharmendra Pradhan announces resignation?
CJP Protest in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. ANI

Mobile networks have been jammed in and around Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Saturday as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down from the position. Students were seen celebrating his resignation at Jantar Mantar.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment was seen at the protest site in Delhi to control the cheering crowds. In a bid to control the situation if things got out of hand, police have deployed riot control vehicles as well.

Read more: Dharmendra Pradhan resignation LIVE: Entry gates for Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations are now open

Police on the other hand deployed heavy forces to ensure smooth movement of crowds in the nearby  areas. Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Devesh Chandra Srivastava said, “We are currently monitoring the dispersal. People have already started dispersing. We request the public to remain calm and ensure that they leave peacefully. We also urge everyone not to create any law and order issues. We are here to help them, and we appeal to everyone to maintain peace.”

Delhi Metro opens doors

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Saturday announced the opening of  three of its stations namely, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat, just hours after Pradhan stepped down from his post as Union Education Minister.

Third round of talks between CJP, govt takes place

After the Pradhan stepped down from his position as Union Education Minister, the third round of talks between the Cockroach Janta Party and the government began on Saturday. Union Ministers Jitendra Singh and JP Nadda led the government’s side while CJP spokesperson Saurav Das its national spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka led the protesters side.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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