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What is Harish Ranas condition at AIIMS now? Ventilator removed, shifted to normal bed and...

What is Harish Rana’s condition at AIIMS now? Ventilator removed, shifted to normal bed and…

Harish Rana Passive Euthanasia Case: Harish Rana is admitted to AIIMS Delhi for euthanasia. A medical board of 10 doctors is monitoring him.

What is Harish Rana's condition at AIIMS now? Ventilator removed, shifted to normal bed

Harish Rana, a 32-year-old resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is admitted to AIIMS Delhi. He has been in a coma for 13 years. He has now been removed from the ventilator and other life support systems and shifted to a normal bed. His water tube was recently removed, and a cap was placed on his feeding tube.

According to hospital sources, Harish Rana’s condition is currently stable. Following the Supreme Court’s order, the medical board monitoring Harish Rana’s health now includes 10 doctors.

Medications are currently being given

Under passive euthanasia, Harish Rana’s life support systems are being removed in a phased manner. A few days ago, the feeding tube in his stomach was disconnected. However, doctors are still administering brain-soothing medications. This process is being carried out in accordance with medical protocols and under the supervision of experts.

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Parents and brother are being counseled every day

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made for Harish Rana’s parents to stay at AIIMS. The parents and Harish Rana‘s brother are receiving daily counseling. Harish’s mother remains with him constantly, while his father, brother, and sister visit from time to time.

Harish Rana, a B.Tech student at Chandigarh University, fell from the fourth floor of his PG in 2013. It was Raksha Bandhan that day, and he was talking to his sister on the phone. He suffered serious head injuries. He has been in a coma for the past 13 years. His arms and legs have become completely paralyzed.

Supreme Court orders euthanasia

After exhausting all possible treatments, Harish Rana’s health failed to improve. The family filed a petition for euthanasia in the High Court, which was rejected. Subsequently, they appealed to the Supreme Court, which granted euthanasia.

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