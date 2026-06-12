What is India’s Project Kusha air defence system? How will the multi-layered shield help India against diverse threats?

As aerial warfare evolves, Project Kusha aims to strengthen India's air defence network with an indigenous, multi-layered shield complementing systems like the S-400.

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Project Kusha air defence system- Representational AI image

Project Kusha air defence system: India’s air defence architecture has assumed renewed significance in an era of evolving aerial threats, from drones and cruise missiles to advanced fighter aircraft. The effectiveness of systems such as the S-400 and their role during Operation Sindoor underscored the critical importance of a robust, layered shield. Against this backdrop, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s endorsement of the indigenous Project Kusha as a transformative security asset marks a significant milestone, signalling India’s push towards self-reliance in next-generation air defence capabilities. Here are all the details you need to know about the indigenous Project Kusha air defence system.

What is India’s “Project Kusha” air defence system?

Project Kusha is an indigenous, long-range Surface-to-Air Missile (SAM) defence system being developed by the DRDO. Designed to rival Russia’s S-400. Featuring three interceptor variants (150 km, 250 km, and 400 km ranges) to protect against stealth aircraft, drones, and hypersonic weapons, the air defence system is slated for operational deployment around 2028-2030.

How “Project Kusha” air defence system helped during “Operation Sindoor”?

The Defence Minister highlighted that the system has already proven its effectiveness during “Operation Sindoor,” a 2025 tri-services military campaign launched following a terror attack in Pahalgam, a report by ANI news agency said.

Also read: Indian airspace set to become more secure as Russia dispatches fourth S-400 air defence system to India, provides major update on fifth delivery

“It is a world-class indigenous air defence system, which has proved its importance during Operation Sindoor. No further proof is needed… Just as the Govardhan hill protected the entire region of Braj in the Dvapara Yuga, our air defence system provided a protective umbrella for the entire region during that period,” said Rajnath Singh.

Why is India’s Project Kusha air defence system dangerous?

Designed to rival advanced global systems, India’s Project Kusha features three interceptor variants with ranges between 150 km and 400 km, providing a multi-layered shield against diverse threats, including stealth aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic weapons.

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Rajnath Singh further emphasised that the world is going through instability and turmoil, where there is “conflict in some places, instability in others, and in some, the situation of outright war is emerging”.

“The international order is passing through a phase of tension and change. Old assumptions are breaking down, and new alliances and new challenges are taking shape,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)