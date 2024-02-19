Home

What Is Kalki Dham, World’s Most Special Temple Whose Foundation Stone Is Laid By PM Modi

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Kalki Dham in Sambhal district, UP today. As the Prime Minister inaugurates the temple, know what is the Kalki Dham and why is it the most special temple in the world...

PM Modi Inaugurates Shri Kalki Dham Temple

New Delhi: The Kalki Dham has been in the headlines as today, on February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the Kalki Dham Temple in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. The temple is being made by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust and the Chairman of this trust is Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who was recently expelled by the Congress for his ‘anti-party remarks’. The inauguration ceremony is slated to begin at 10:30 AM today and will be attended by many dignitaries including religious leaders and saints. Ahead of the Kalki Dham Temple Foundation Laying, know what is Kalki Dham, why is it special, why is it considered the world’s most special temple, what is its history and significance…

What Is Kalki Dham Temple? Know Its Significance

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the Kalki Dham Temple today, which is being constructed by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust under former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam. This temple is dedicated to Lord Kalki who is Lord Vidhnu’s tenth incarnation. This temple is considered to be the world’s most special temple because it is said to be the first ‘Dham’ where God’s temple was established before his incarnation. The ten sanctums of this temple will represent the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu.

Kalki Dham: Features, Construction Details

The Kalki Dham Temple will be constructed over a five-acre land and is expected to take about five years for the construction to be completed; the common factor between this temple and the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Somnath Temple, is that all three are being constructed using the same pink-coloured stone. The architecture ‘shaili’ is also the same and therefore no steel or iron frames will be used in its construction. The ‘shikhara’ of the temple will be 108 ft high and its platform will be build 11 feet above; a total of 68 places of pilgirmage will be established here.

While the Kalki Peeth will remain in its original place, a new idol of Lord Kalki will be constructed and a Pran Pratishtha of the idol will be conducted like the Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony. According to a report by Times Now, the scriptures say that once the incarnation of Lord Kalki will take place, a white horse named ‘Devdutt’ will be presented to him by Lord Shiva; Lord Parshuram will give him a sword and education will be imparted by Lord Brihaspati. These details will be kept in mind during the making of the idol for the temple.

