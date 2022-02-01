Budget 2022-23: KAWACH is an indigenously developed, anti-collision technology that brings the probability of a just single error in 10,000 years, said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday explaining the new safety and capacity augmentation technology announced in the Union Budget 2022-23. As a part of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that 2,000 km of the rail network will be brought under the indigenous world-class technology KAWACH.Also Read - Budget 2022 Cryptocurrency Tax News Updates: 30 Percent Crypto Tax Brings Clarity For Marketplaces, Positive or Negative Move? Experts Decode

“Indigenously-developed anti-collision technology KAWACH is SIL4 certified which means there is the probability of a single error in 10,000 years,” Vaishnaw said, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a record allocation for railways. Also Read - Budget 2022: How FM Sitharaman's Announcements Will Impact India’s Middle Class | Explained

“The new Vande Bharat and Kavach announcement will change passenger experience. There are funds for redevelopment and modernization of stations,” the Minister added. Also Read - Budget 2022: From Affordable Housing To Urban Planning, Key Takeaways For Real Estate Sector

Presenting the Union Budget earlier today, the Finance Minister also announced that 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with better energy efficiency and passenger riding experience will be developed and manufactured during the next three years.

She said Railways will develop new products and efficient logistics services for small farmers and Small and Medium Enterprises, besides taking the lead in the integration of Postal and Railways networks to provide seamless solutions for the movement of parcels.

The Union Budget 2022 also proposed the ‘One Station-One Product’ concept to help local businesses and supply chains. “One hundred PM Gati Shakti Cargo Terminals for multi-modal logistics facilities will be developed during the next three years,” Sitharaman said