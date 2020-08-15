New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the launch of a National Digital Health Mission while addressing the nation on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Also Read - Independence Day 2020: PM Modi Salutes Corona Warriors, Endorses 'Make in India, Make For World' Mantra in His I-day Speech | Top Points

All you need to know about this major health initiative

1. This will come under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

2. Every Indian will get a health ID card which will maintain a complete health profile.

3. From a doctor’s appointment to hospitalisation for any treatment, this ID will become essential.

4. Enough measures are being taken to ensure that these health-related confidential data don’t get misused.

5. Medical facilities can be accessed remotely through this ID.