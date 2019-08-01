New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the National Medical Commission Bill amid much outrage from doctors nationwide, with some even threatening to go on an indefinite strike.

But What is The NMC Bill 2019?

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan introduced The National Medical Commission Bill, 2019, to provide for a medical education system that encourages community health perspective and makes services of medical professionals accessible to all citizens.

The Bill seeks to replace the Medical Council of India and usher in major changes in the medical education sector as well as promote national health goals that encourage medical professionals to adopt latest medical research in their work and to contribute to research. The Bill also proposes to increase the number of members in the board of governors to 12 from the existing seven.

The Bill proposes a common final-year MBBS examination, known as National Exit Test (NEXT), for admission to post-graduate medical courses and for obtaining a licence to practice medicine.

Besides this, the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), common counselling and NEXT would be applicable to institutes of national importance like AIIMS in order to achieve a common standard in medical education in the country.

The Bill provides for supersession of Medical Council of India (MCI) for a period of two years with effect from September 26, 2018. It had lapsed after it was introduced in 16th Lok Sabha. The Cabinet had approved the Bill on June 12 to replace the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019 through an Act of Parliament.

With IANS inputs