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What is Nautapa? Will it be able to break heat records in 2026?

What is ‘Nautapa’? Will it be able to break heat records in 2026?

Nautapa is a phenomenon in Indian culture when one of the hottest phases of summer begins. This year it take place from May 25 till June 2.

Youths cool off in a canal on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Amritsar. Image Credit: PTI

Summer has reached its most punishing phase with the traditional nine-day heat period known as ‘Nautapa’ set to begin from May 25. Now, authorities have issued a warning of extreme heatwave conditions and fierce hot winds across the northern parts of the country.

Northern India is likely to experience severe heat and dry weather in the next 15 days, the India Meteorological Department said, adding that temperatures may stay between 40 and 44 degrees Celsius during the day.

What is the Nautapa?

Nautapa has strong astrological significance and is connected to the Sun’s movement through the Nakshatras, or lunar constellations. As per tradition, Surya Dev remains in Rohini Nakshatra for 15 days, and the opening nine days are called ‘Nautapa’. This period is known for intense heat due to the direct impact of the Sun’s rays on Earth.

Also Read: May 21 Weather Update: Will Delhi see further rise in temperatures today? 9 of world’s 15 hottest cities are in India, IMD issues heat alert

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When is Nautapa this year?

This year, Nautapa will run from May 25 to June 2 and is considered important not only for its harsh climatic conditions but also for its astrological influence. Astrologers say the Sun’s energy remains highly concentrated during this period, coinciding with powerful karmic and spiritual forces.

IMD issues heatwave alerts in north India

The India Meteorological Department has issued heatwave alerts for northwest and central India, forecasting temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius to 46 degrees Celsius or higher in several areas. Authorities also warned that warmer nights could limit relief from the intense daytime heat.

Also Read: Rajasthan weather forecast: Severe heatwave conditions to intensify for next four days; Sriganganagar remains hottest city with 46.5° Celsius

IMD has forecasted grueling conditions for cities like Mohali, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Hisar, Sirsa, Jodhpur and Bikaner. The weatherman noted that several cities in the Northern belt are likely to touch 47 to 48 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Banda in Uttar Pradesh has already crossed 48 degrees Celsius while a yellow alert for heatwave conditions has been sounded in Kanpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, Noida and Agra.

Severe heat continues to grip Rajasthan, with Chittorgarh recording a maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius. Western parts of the state are likely to experience prolonged heatwave conditions, including unusually warm nights. Meanwhile, districts like Sri Ganganagar and Hanumangarh may receive some respite in the form of dust storms and light showers starting from the night of May 22.

Could Nautapa break 2026 records?

Many wonder if the Nautapa influences heatwaves, but IMD does not officially endorse the astrological ‘Nautapa’ label. However, its timing frequently coincides with peak pre-monsoon heat patterns.

Meteorologists across the country have stated that India may witness one of the worst heatwaves it has ever seen, making this the hottest summer in 150 years.

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