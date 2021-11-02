New Delhi: India will achieve net zero emissions latest by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the COP26 summit in Glasgow on Monday. For those who are new to the ‘climate change’ conversation, ‘net zero’ is a phase that has become common in the environmental lexicon. Net zero, or becoming carbon neutral, means not adding to the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.Also Read - 'None of Us Can Escape the Worst that is Yet to Come': President Biden Cites 'Overwhelming Obligations' of US on Climate

And until yesterday, India was the only major emitter that had not committed to a timeline to achieve net zero, or a year by which it would ensure its net carbon dioxide emissions would be zero. Also Read - Shocking! Mumbai, Chennai And Other Indian Cities Face Risk of Submerging Underwater

Making five big-ticket announcements at the climate change meeting in Glasgow — he called it ‘Panchamrit’ — Modi also accepted global demands to agree to a net-zero emissions target, setting a 2070 date to achieve it. India was the largest emitter, and the only G20 country, not to have announced a net-zero target until now, and there was increasing clamor for it to agree to one. Also Read - Meet Aleesha Gadhia, 6-Year-Old Indian-Origin Girl Who Has Won UK PM's Award For Climate Action

What is ‘Net Zero’?

Going ‘Net Zero’ indicates a situation where all the carbon dioxide or greenhouse gases produced by a country is completely absorbed via natural solutions or through the use of advanced technology. Since carbon dioxide is the only greenhouse gas that can be easily removed from the atmosphere, ‘Net Zero’ is also defined as a country becoming ‘carbon neutral’.

Each country today has the responsibility to reduce/remove all man-made greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere through reduction measures, thus, reducing the earth’s net climate balance to zero. The removal can be done by creating natural and artificial carbon sinks to become carbon neutral and stabilise global temperature.

Why is Net Zero important?

Scientists have said global emissions need to roughly halve by 2030 and reach ‘net-zero’ by 2050. Most nations have agreed to the 2050 deadline. China aims to achieve the goal by 2060.

Experts say achieving ‘net-zero’ emissions is important as it is the best way to tackle climate change by reducing global warming.

How Can We Achieve Net Zero?

There are two basic steps that must be implemented concurrently to reach the net-zero goal.

The first is to lower emissions we are sending into the atmosphere, from activities such as industrial processes, power generation, transport and intensive agriculture. The second is to remove greenhouse gas emissions from the atmosphere, for example by capturing carbon created during industrial processes before it’s released, or planting more trees.

What is Global Net Zero?

The concept of ‘global net zero’ was introduced this year. It is a concept where developed nations who gained a lot more in the past and therefore are in the ‘developed’ category ought to bear the burden of emission reduction more than ‘developing’ nations in order for the latter set of nations to develop as well.

For example, if the total global carbon emissions allowed is 10 for each country by 2030 or 2050, but developing nations like India and China will have to continue emitting 12 and 13 in order to reach ‘developed’ status, then those who have a historical advantage should bear the extra 5 by giving it among themselves and going negative on their carbon emissions, indiatoday reported.

China has announced plans for carbon neutrality by 2060, while the US and EU aim to hit net zero by 2050.

India is the world’s fourth biggest emitter of carbon dioxide after China, the US and the EU.

But its huge population means its emissions per capita are much lower than other major world economies. India emitted 1.9 tonnes of CO2 per head of population in 2019, compared with 15.5 tonnes for the US and 12.5 tonnes for Russia that year.