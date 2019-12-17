New Delhi: As violent protests took place in several parts of West Bengal over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the state government has issued an order directing all district magistrates and commissioners of Kolkata and Howrah Municipal Corporation to stop all works regarding the National Population Register.

“No activity regarding NPR may be taken up without prior clearance from the government of West Bengal. The order is issued in the interest of public order,” said the notification.

What is NPR?

NPR is a register of the usual residents of the country. A person who has resided in a local area for the past six months or more or a person who intends to reside in that area for the next six months or more is known as a usual resident. It is mandatory and once it is published, it might become the basis for preparing the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC), a pan-India version of Assam’s National Register of Citizens, according to an official.

NPR works have been stayed as the Citizenship Act has generated a panic, which might get aggravated by the NPR, a senior TMC leader said.

The central government has decided to prepare NPR by September 2020 to lay the foundation for rolling out a citizens’ register across the country.

Details sought for NPR

For NPR, the Centre is collecting information like name of the person, relationship to head of household, father’s name, mother’s name, spouse’s name (if married), sex, date of birth, marital status, place of birth, nationality (as declared), present address of usual residence, duration of stay at the present address, permanent residential address, occupation/activity, educational qualification, etc.

The Citizenship Act has brought the Centre and the West Bengal government on the warpath as CM Mamata Banerjee has already announced that CAA will not be implemented in the state. “As long as I am alive, I will never implement the citizenship law or NRC in the state. You can very well dismiss my government or put me behind bars but I will never implement this black law,” the Chief Minister said on Monday. “If they want to implement it in Bengal they will have to do it over my dead body,” she said amid a fiery exchange with the Governor over the updates of the protests in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)