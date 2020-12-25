New Delhi: ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi’ or PM-KISAN is a flagship scheme of the Union government under which a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year is provided to small and marginal farmers, payable in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each. The fund is transferred directly to bank accounts of the beneficiaries. Also Read - PM-KISAN in Bengal: 'Modi Trying to Mislead People With Half-truth, Distorted Facts', Mamata Hits Back

The PM-KISAN scheme is funded by the Centre; Rs 75,000 crore per year is set aside for it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday transferred Rs 18,000 crore to the bank accounts of over 9 crore farmers under the scheme amid ongoing protests by farmers against three new agriculture laws passed by the Centre earlier this year.

PM-KISAN was launched by the NDA government in February last year to provide direct financial assistance to small and marginal farmers.

Under the scheme, farmers who own not more than two hectares of cultivable land are entitled to a yearly grant of Rs 6,000. The amount shall be paid to farmers by way of direct bank transfer in three instalments — four months apart.

In June 2019, all farmers were included into the scheme irrespective of the size of their landholdings. However, affluent landholders including doctors, chartered accountants, engineers, lawyers, government servants and holders of constitutional posts, etc, were kept out of the ambit of the scheme.

All those who paid their income tax return were also excluded from the scheme. Retired people with pension equal to or more than Rs 10,000 were also excluded.

In order to avail the scheme, farmers are required to register on the web portal, www.pmkisan.gov, by uploading documents that prove their eligibility. The data of beneficiaries uploaded by them undergoes a multi-level verification, including that by banks.

Farmers can register themselves for the scheme by logging on to the official web portal or using paid government-recognised facilities.

Earlier this year, the Centre launched a toll-free number – 1800115526 – to help farmers who want to avail the scheme.

Ever since the launch of the scheme, more than 1 lakh 10 thousand crore rupees have been disbursed to farmers, PM Modi said in his interaction with farmers today.