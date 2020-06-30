New Delhi: In his sixth address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana till November-end and said the Central government will spend Rs 90,000 crore more on providing free food to the poor. Also Read - Centre Extends PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna, PM Modi Says 80 Crore People to Get Free Foodgrains For 5 Months

While addressing the nation, PM Modi said 80 crore people to get free ration for five more months.

In his televised address, PM Modi said if the government is able to provide free food grains to the poor and the needy, the credit goes to two sections. First, the hardworking farmers of our country and second, the honest taxpayers. I thank you from my heart.

He said that the Centre, under PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, announced a package of Rs. 1.75 lakh crore. “In the last 3 months, Rs 31,000 crore deposited in bank accounts of 20 crore poor families. Also, Rs 18000 crore deposited in bank accounts of more than 9 crore farmers,” he added.

What is Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana?

Considered as world’s largest food security scheme, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana aims at ensuring sufficient food the poor and needy during the coronavirus crisis.

Part of the scheme, the food needs to be provided to all the beneficiaries under public distribution system (TPDS) for Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and priority household (PHH) ration cardholders.

As per updates, the eligible beneficiaries will receive 5kg of foodgrains and 1 kg Gram per month for a period of three months between April and June, 2020. This time period has now been extended to five more months.

How will it help poor migrant workers?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) will help around 80 crore people across the country till end of November.

He also added that the Central government is working on a ‘one nation, one ration card’ initiative to make the scheme more systematic.

Part of the scheme, five kgs of wheat or rice and one kg of pulses per month will be given free of cost to the poor. The scheme was initially rolled out for three months.