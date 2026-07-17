What is the salary of an ISRO scientist? Check eligibility and career details

The Department of Space has revised resignation and voluntary retirement rules for ISRO employees as the space agency faces a reported increase in departures.

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ISRO scientists are leaving the organisation leading to a brain drain. File image/PTI

According to reports, the Department of Space has tightened the resignation and voluntary retirement policy for scientists and engineers working at major Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centres, particularly those associated with important missions like Gaganyaan.

According to news agency PTI, the memorandum asked ISRO centres to avoid routinely accepting resignation and voluntary retirement applications from Group ‘A’ scientists and technical staff. The directive follows reports that over 100 employees have resigned from different ISRO centres nationwide.

The recent spate of resignations has put the spotlight on the job roles at the space agency, including their salaries and eligibility criteria.

If you are wondering what is the eligibility criteria to become an ISRO scientist or engineer and how much do they earn, read on to know. Here’s a look at the educational qualifications, age limit, salary and selection process.

Also Read | Govt tightens ISRO exit rules after over 100 scientists linked to Gaganyaan, key missions quit in a year; Approval for resignations, VRS will now be…

Scientist/Engineer-SC

Eligibility

To be eligible, applicants must hold a BE, BTech or equivalent degree with a minimum of 65 per cent aggregate marks or a CGPA of 6.84/10. They must also have a valid GATE score, which is used to shortlist candidates for the interview. The maximum age allowed is 28 years.

Any candidate with a BE (Bachelor of Engineering) or BTech (Bachelor of Technology with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above, and a degree in Master of Science, can qualify through a written test and interview. The upper age limit for this is 28.

Any candidate who has an engineering degree with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above + MBA in First Class can also qualify by giving a written test and interview. The upper age limit for this is 30.

Any candidate with an ME (Master of Engineering) or an M Tech (Master of Technology) degree or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent marks or CGPA 6.5/10 and above can qualify. These candidates must have a pre-eligibility qualification of BE/B Tech/MSc or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above. They can qualify through a written test and interview. The upper age limit for this is 30.

Salary – The salary for a Scientist/Engineer-SC starts at Rs 56,100 and can go up to Rs 1,77,500 under the Level 10-17 pay matrix. Employees who perform well can be promoted through the Merit Promotion Scheme to the rank of Distinguished Scientist, with a pay scale of Rs 2,05,400-Rs 2,24,400 in Level 16.

Scientist/Engineer – SD

Eligibility

Candidates with PhD qualification are considered for the post of Scientist/Engineer-SD in Level 11 on requirement. A live register is maintained in the ISRO Website for registration of PhD candidates. The candidates are selected through an interview. The upper age limit for qualification is 35. The pre-eligibility conditions include:

1. ME/M Tech/MS/MSc or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent marks or CGPA 6.5/10 and above

2. BE/B Tech or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks or CGPA 6.84/10 and above

3. B.SC or equivalent with an aggregate minimum of 60 per cent marks or CGPA 6.5/10 and above

Salary – The role offers a pay scale of Rs 67,700 – Rs 2,08,700 under Level 11. Through the Merit Promotion Scheme, eligible employees can rise to the rank of Distinguished Scientist in Level 16, with a salary range of Rs 2,05,400 – Rs 2,24,400, based on their performance.

Technician – B

Eligibility – Applicants must have passed SSLC and hold an ITI/NTC/NAC qualification from NCVT through at least a two-year course. Selection will be based primarily on performance in the written test, while the skill test will only be used as a qualifying stage. Candidates up to 35 years of age can apply.

Salary – The role comes with a Level 3 pay scale of Rs 21,700-Rs 69,100. Based on performance and career growth under the Merit Promotion Scheme, employees can be promoted to Assistant Engineer at Level 12, where the salary ranges from Rs 78,800 to Rs 2,09,200.

Also Read | ISRO Bomb threat: Office vacated as threat mail sent to chairman Dr V Narayanan

Technical Assistant

Eligibility

Candidates must have a Diploma in Engineering with first class, from a State-recognized Board, in the required discipline as per the job nature of the post in the Centre.

The selection is done through a written test and skill test (curriculum-based). The selection is based primarily on the written test, with the skill test only being of a qualifying nature. The upper age limit for this is 35.

Salary

The position offers a Level 7 pay scale of Rs 44,900 – Rs 1,42,400. Through the Merit Promotion Scheme, eligible employees can move up to the Technical Officer-SG level (Level 13-A), with a salary range of Rs 1,31,100 to Rs 2,16,600, based on their performance.

Scientific Assistant

Eligibility

Candidates must have a degree in B.Sc with first class from a recognised university/institution, in the required discipline as per the job nature of the post in the Centre.

The selection is done through a written test and skill test (curriculum-based). The selection is based primarily on the written test, with the skill test only being of a qualifying nature. The upper age limit for this is 35.

Salary

The salary for the role in the pay matrix is between Rs 44,900 and Rs 1,42,400 (Level 7). It can progress up to the post of Scientific Officer-SG in Level 13-A, between Rs 1,31.100 and Rs 2,16,600 through the Merit Promotion Scheme, subject to satisfactory performance.