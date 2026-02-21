What is the curious case of Iranian tanker which was secretly hidden in Pakistan's borders, but was caught as soon as...

Home

A major revelation has emerged regarding one of the three banned oil tankers belonging to Iran that the Indian Coast Guard seized off the western coast of India on February 6. According to the FIR filed, one of these tankers, MT Asphalt Star, had its tracking system turned off for several days in Pakistani waters.

The three seized vessels are MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby, and MT Al Jafzia. They are accused of oil smuggling and illegal activities linked to Iran. The Indian Coast Guard detected suspicious ship-to-ship transfer activities on these vessels on February 4-5 and towed them to Mumbai for investigation. A total of 55 crew members were aboard the vessels.

According to a Times of India report, an FIR was registered on February 15 at the Yellow Gate police station based on a complaint by Coast Guard Commandant Anirudh Dharampal Dabash. Nine people have been named as accused, including Joginder Singh Brar, an Indian citizen based in Abu Dhabi (UAE), who owned the three ships. Asphalt Star’s captain, Shyam Bahadur Chauhan, and a crew member have been arrested on charges of oil smuggling and fraud.

According to the FIR, an examination of the MT Asphalt Star’s Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) data revealed that the ship had entered Pakistan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) from January 20 to January 28. At around 11 a.m. on January 28, the ship turned off its Automatic Identification System (AIS), Very High Frequency (VHF), and all sensors, concealing its identity and engaging in suspicious activities. The captain stated during interrogation that the ship’s Voyage Data Recorder system had malfunctioned.

All three vessels attempted to evade detection by using AIS spoofing (false location) and fabricated identification data. The FIR states that MT Asphalt Star transferred 30 metric tons of heavy fuel oil to MT Al Jafzia in the Indian Ocean’s EEZ without informing any Indian government officials. Additionally, 5,473 metric tons of bitumen (used for road construction) was transferred to Emchi Stellar Ruby.

Joginder Singh Brar has denied the allegations, saying his ships were providing essential supplies to other ships in distress and that no illegal activity was committed. He has threatened to file a defamation suit against Indian officials.

This action is seen as part of India’s increased vigilance in response to US sanctions against the Iran-linked “Shadow Fleet.” The Coast Guard has increased surveillance in the Indian EEZ and is cracking down on illegal oil trade. An investigation is ongoing, and the accused vessels are anchored in Mumbai.

