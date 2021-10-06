Lucknow: Soon after reaching Lucknow, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, leading a five-member party delegation to visit the violence-hit Lakhimpur, alleged that he was not being allowed to get out of the Lucknow Airport.Also Read - ‘Wanted To Check On Priyanka, Was Stopped From Going To Lucknow’: Robert Vadra

"What kind of permission I have been granted by UP Govt? These people are not letting me go out of the airport," Rahul said, who is being accompanied by Congress chief ministers Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhupesh Baghel, along with KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala.

The Congress leader alleged that he wanted to visit the place in his private vehicle, but the police wanted to escort him in their vehicle. He claimed some conspiracy behind the plans of the police.

“We want to go in our car (to Lakhimpur Kheri) but they (police) want to take us in their vehicle. I asked them to let me go in my personal vehicle. They’re planning something. I’m sitting here,” he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh who is accompanying Rahul Gandhi and the Congress delegation, said the party stands with the family members of the deceased farmers. “We stand with the families of the farmers who have been murdered. On the behalf of Punjab government, I announce Rs 50 lakhs each to the families of the deceased including the journalist,” Channi said in Lucknow.

Ahead of their visit to Lucknow, Rahul Gandhi had said that dictatorship and not democracy prevails in the country with farmers being “systematically attacked” and politicians not allowed to visit Uttar Pradesh to meet families hit by the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Addressing a press conference, Gandhi said he along with two Congress Chief Ministers — Bhupesh Baghel (Chhattisgarh) and Charanjit Singh Channi (Punjab) – are visiting Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families hit by the violence.

After initially denying permission to Rahul Gandhi to visit Lakhimpur Kheri, the Uttar Pradesh government has now allowed him and Priyanka Gandhi and three others to visit the district. He took a commercial flight to Lucknow along with the two chief ministers.

Gandhi charged, “There used to be democracy here, but there is a dictatorship in India now. Politicians cannot go to Uttar Pradesh. We are being told since yesterday that we cannot go to Uttar Pradesh”‘.

The former Congress chief said a new narrative is being built, “but there is a limit to this narrative and sooner than later there will be an explosion, the size of which the people are not understanding.”