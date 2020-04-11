New Delhi: Even as the BJP demands an explanation from opposition-ruled Maharashtra over the Wadhawan family fiasco, one of its MLAs in Karnataka, a state where it is in power, was on Friday seen celebrating his birthday, defying the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, announced last month in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Strange Request! People Under Home Quarantine in Karnataka Told to Send a Selfie to Govt Every Hour

Masala Jayaram, the party’s MLA from Turuvekere, hosted the party in a government school in Tumakuru’s Gubbi taluk. The videos of the said event have since gone viral on social media. Also Read - Karnataka Cop Paints Coronavirus Danger Sketch on Road to Spread Awareness, Pictures go Viral

In the videos, while people can be seen wearing masks, they can also be seen standing very close to each other, thus throwing the concept of ‘social distancing’ to a toss. The gathering included children as well and the MLA, dressed in his best clothes and wearing gloves, with his mask hanging from his ears, can be seen cutting a large chocolate cake and passing it around to people.

M Jayaram can also be heard addressing his well-wishers who gather around him to wish him on the day.

Last month, no less than Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa himself was seen attending a wedding function, just days after he banned all social gatherings in the state, including weddings, in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Karnataka, which recorded the country’s first COVID-19 linked death last month, from Kalaburagi, has thus far recorded over 200 positive cases of COVID-19, including at least six fatalities.