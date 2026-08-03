What new issues could the Cockroach Janta Party take up after the NEET paper leak movement? Explained

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) extended support to students protesting the alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, as an agitator launched an indefinite hunger strike over the issue.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/what-new-issues-could-the-cockroach-janta-party-take-up-after-the-neet-paper-leak-movement-jssc-jpsc-jharkhand-student-protest-political-plunge-abhijeet-dipke-explained-8491563/ Copy

What new issues could the Cockroach Janta Party take up after the NEET paper leak movement? Explained(File Photo)

New Delhi: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in the capital city garnered nationwide attention as several hundred students and education activists converged at Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET UG paper leak and irregularities in competitive examinations. Besides calling for sweeping reforms in the examination system, the protesting group sought punitive action against those responsible for the alleged paper leaks and more transparency in the recruitment process and admissions. One of the group’s key demands was the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, arguing that the recurring controversies had eroded students’ trust in the country’s examination system. But what is CJP? How was it formed?

What is Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)? How it is formed?

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is a youth-led protest movement founded by Abhijeet Dipke in May 2026. It began as a satirical online campaign after comments referring to unemployed youth as “cockroaches” sparked widespread outrage. The movement reclaimed the term as a symbol of resilience and quickly gained millions of followers on social media before evolving into a nationwide campaign focused on examination reforms, youth unemployment, and government accountability. “The Cockroach Janta Party is an independent satire and civic-engagement project that uses humour and creative storytelling to encourage public discussion. It is not a registered political party or election campaign, and is not affiliated with any political organisation. Legal & transparency,” reads the official page of the party.

Abhijeet Dipke to enter politics?

Also Read: After CJP protest, why are Jharkhand students protesting? Know their key demands behind the JPSC, JSSC agitation

Earlier, the Abhijeet Dipke-led online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is set to take a crucial decision on whether to take a political plunge or not at its core committee meeting here on August 5, IANS reported, as cited by the sources said on Sunday. Gen Z icon Dipke is set to host members of the movement at his home for chalking out the future strategy, based on the feedback collected from supporters in various states, said a functionary.

The CJP functionary said the “successful” protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over NEET paper leak and the resultant resignation of the then Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has raised expectations from the Dipke-led outfit. According to the IANS report, Sources said after the core committee’s meeting on August 5, Dipke will address a press conference to share the outcomes of the deliberations. The protests spearheaded by the CJP over the NEET paper leak scandal at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, which received enthusiastic response from ‘Gen Z’ across the country, led to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation on July 25.

Students protesting exam irregularities in Jharkhand, agitator launches hunger strike; CJP lends support

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) extended support to students protesting the alleged irregularities in various recruitment examinations in Jharkhand, as an agitator launched an indefinite hunger strike over the issue. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said he spoke with student leaders through video call on Sunday night.

“Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and supports their demands,” Dipke said in a social media post. Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto launched the hunger strike at the protest site in Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here around 10 pm on Sunday, demanding proper investigation by CBI and ED into the alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests.

Spoke to the students who are protesting in Jharkhand over irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment exams. The CJP stands with all the students in Jharkhand and support their demands. pic.twitter.com/lLSRhFVpv1 — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) August 2, 2026

On Saturday evening, thousands of students held a torchlight vigil in the state capital and demanded an impartial probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment examinations. The protesters have been holding an indefinite sit-in at the stadium since July 29. They have been receiving support from across the country, with people from various cities sending food items through online delivery apps to the protest site.