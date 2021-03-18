Ganjam (Odisha): Although a helmet is not required for driving a truck, police in Odisha’s a truck driver Ganjam district issued a challan Rs 1,000 to a truck driver for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet. Also Read - Push Ups on Moving Car Video Goes Viral, UP Police Rewards Rs 2500 Challan | Watch Highway Video

While the challan was issued on December 24, 2020, the truck driver was made aware of the strange pending challan on Wednesday when he went to the Transport Department to renew his vehicle permit.

"My truck permit had expired so I went to the RTO office to deposit my vehicle permit fees, but they told me that three fines are already in my name," said truck driver Pramod Kumar Swain.

“I paid that amount and took the challan. When I saw the challan, it was imposed for not wearing a helmet,” he added.

The vehicle owner is identified as Pramod Kumar Swain of G Jagannathpur in Ganjam. Here’s a copy of his challan: