What Was The Guest House Case That Changed The Politics Of Uttar Pradesh?

New Delhi:Months before the Lok Sabha election, opposition parties are attempting to strengthen their INDIA bloc to counter the still powerful Modi wave in the country. However, recent incidents have revealed some troubles in the grand alliance. The latest incident involves a tussle between Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP Supremo Mayawati. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president asked Akhilesh Yadav to introspect before making any unrestrained jibes at her party. Her statement came a day after Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BSP. In response to a question about whether the BSP would join the INDIA bloc, he retorted, ‘Who will give assurance after that?’

“Before the SP chief, known by his and his government’s especially anti-Dalit policies and working style, takes an unrestrained jibe at the BSP, he should definitely look into himself and own tainted image of working for strengthening the BJP and rapprochement with the saffron party,” Mayawati posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The rivalry between Samajwadi party and BSP is not new and it all started with the Lucknow Guest House incident in the year 1995.

What Happened at Lucknow Guest House?

During the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, when it was at its peak, the SP-BSP coalition was able the current ruling BJP to win Uttar Pradesh elections in the year 1993.

However, the alliance between both the major parties of the state lasted only for two years, which resulted in the defeat of Mulayam Singh government in 1995. The break-up of the Mulayam-Kanshi Ram government is known as one of the most unpleasant chapters of state politics. It is infamously known as ‘guest house scandal.’

In June 1995, after BSP’s announcement to leave the coalition angered the SP workers which resulted in chaos at Lucknow’s Meerabai Guest House. A furious mob of Samajwadi party workers barged into a guest house, where Mayawati was conducting a meeting with her MLAs.

As per reports, Mayawati’s room was vandalised, casteist and sexual abuse were thrown, and she was also thrashed. The BSP MLAs present in the room failed to protect her.

During the chaos, BJP MLA Brahm Dutt Dwivedi stepped forward entered the room escorting Mayawati to safety. After this ‘humiliating’ guest house episode, Mayawati went on to form the government with the BJP’s help.

BSP-SP Coalition Returns

Both Mayawati and Mulayam Singh ended their decades-long rivalry and campaigned together for 2019 elections. They also shared the dais in a rally in Mainpuri.

Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha, SP reiterates stand against inclusion of BSP in INDIA

Last month, the SP stated that it was against the BSP joining the INDIA bloc, a day after UP Congress president Ajay Rai urged Mayawati to “seriously consider” joining the grouping.

It is worth noting that the BSP has maintained a distance from the National Democratic Alliance and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

